Lockdown: Assam traders’ body seeks relief from donations, shutdowns

A traders’ federation in Assam has sought relief from donations by students, social and underground groups and periodic shutdowns to bring the economy back on the rails after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The All Assam Traders’ Association, representing 5,00,000 small and medium traders, said all such groups should spare them from donations — a soft word for protection money — and avoid calling shutdowns for at least two years after lockdown ends formally.

The association has also sought relief from all kinds of taxes and interest on bank loans for a similar period.

A 2003 study by the Federation of Industries and Commerce of North Eastern Region said Assam loses an estimated ₹900 crore annually because of Statewide, regional, district and localised shutdowns. An average trader also ends up paying ‘donations’ to at least 30 groups of all kinds every year.

“All organisations can help us recover faster from the economic disaster if they desist from seeking chanda [donation] and calling bandhs for at least two years,” Prantush Roy, association’s chief convenor told newspersons.

He said members of the association had met key officials on Monday to raise their concerns and help them revive their businesses after the severe lockdown impact.

The Gauhati High Court had in 2019 declared bandhs and blockades unconstitutional and directed the police to book those who call and enforce them. The directive made no difference to what is today referred to as “bandh culture”.