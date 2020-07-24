Locals mark 6 places for settling Bru refugees

Non-Brus of Tripura have proposed six places for settling the displaced Brus from Mizoram and set a limit for the number of families to be accommodated in two subdivisions that have borne the burnt of the 23-year-old refugee crisis.

Members of the Joint Movement Committee (JMC), comprising Bengali, Mizo and other indigenous communities of Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions of North Tripura district, had on July 21 submitted a memorandum to the State government with proposals they said would be a win-win solution for all stakeholders.

The memorandum was submitted during a conference with the State’s Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest A. Rastogi via video from district headquarters Dharmanagar.

“We told the government that the locals are not against the settlement of Brus from adjoining Mizoram but they just cannot be settled at random. We have identified six places and proposed that 500 families at most be settled in these places,” JMC convener Susanta Bikash Barua told The Hindu.

These places are Bandarima-Pushporampara, Sakhan Hills, Chaigarhpur, Subalbari, Kalarambari-Bandarima in Kanchanpur subdivision and Kukinala in Panisagar subdivision.

The Brus are distributed among seven relief camps in these two subdivisions.

The JMC and other groups have been maintaining that the Brus were difficult to coexist with.

The Bru leaders, however, put the onus on the State government to honour a quadripartite agreement in January for resettling more than 6,500 families in clusters of at least 500 families in suitable areas.

‘Proposal violates pact’

“The proposal of limiting the number of families in Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions does not conform to what has been agreed upon,” said Bru community leader T. Laldingliana.

The areas proposed by the JMC and those sought by the Bru organisations do not match.