Local BJP leader shot dead over land dispute in Jharkhand: Police

PTI May 09, 2022 12:43 IST

PTI May 09, 2022 12:43 IST

A local BJP leader was shot dead in his sleep in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district early on May 9, 2022, police said. Officer-in-charge Anil Kumar said that the incident took place at Chatakpur village in the Kuru police station area around 2 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Ratan Mahato, a BJP booth committee president. Mahato was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) at Ranchi, but he died on the way, the officer said. As per the preliminary probe, a land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the killing. Two alleged assailants have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, Mr. Kumar said, adding further investigation is underway.



