Local authorities, NDRF at building collapse site in Raigad providing all possible help: PM Modi

Several onlookers gathered at the Mahad building collapse site.

New Delhi

25 August 2020 17:13 IST

A day after the five-storeyed building collapsed in Raigad district, rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his sadness at a building collapse in Raigad in Maharashtra, and said local authorities and NDRF teams are providing all possible assistance at the site.

“Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Mr. Modi.

A day after the five-storeyed building collapsed in Raigad district, rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 19 people are still missing.

Vice President expresses grief

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed pain at the loss of lives in the building collapse and said authorities are extending all possible help.

“Pained by the loss of lives in a building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Mr. Naidu. Rescue efforts are underway and local authorities and National Disaster Response Force teams present there are providing all possible assistance, he pointed out.