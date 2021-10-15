Loans paid, lookout notices withdrawn against Narayan Rane's wife, son

Pune

Lookout circulars issued by Pune police against Union minister Narayan Rane's wife Nilam and MLA son Nitesh in connection with unpaid loans taken from a financial institution, were withdrawn recently after the amounts were settled, said a senior Pune police on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Srinivas Ghadge said the lookout notices were withdrawn after DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) informed through a letter that the outstanding loans had been paid by the Ranes.

A police official said Artline Properties Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Nilam Rane, had availed a loan of ₹25 crore from DHFL, in which she was the co-borrower, and the outstanding amount was ₹ 27.13 crore.

Nilam Hotels, owned by Nitesh Rane, had availed a loan, and the outstanding amount in this connection was over ₹34 crore, he said.

The lookout notices were issued last month after both the accounts were classified as non-performing assets (NPA), the official added.