Lockdown | LJP urges Nitish Kumar to expedite migrants’ return process

The migrant workers from Bihar can’t be left to their own fate, Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to speed up the process of bringing home those stranded in cities.

In the two-page letter, the LJP, a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he flagged many holes in the administration’s approach to bring back migrant workers. “It’s the Bihar government’s responsibility to come to the aid of the workers who are facing not only economic but mental distress,” he said.

The helplines to register migrant workers were not working. The only other way to do so was registering online but many of the affected persons don’t have a smartphone or are literate to log in, he said.

Mr. Paswan exhorted the government to collate data on migrant workers stranded in various cities. “I wish that the Bihar government would share data on stranded migrant workers, names of the cities and their numbers with the Union government, so that the number of trains can be increased,” he said.

Bihar has one of the biggest population of migrant workers working away from home. Mr. Paswan said that most of these had left the State for a better life and were now the worst affected in the pandemic. “They are people of Bihar and have valid expectations from the Bihar government, we can’t just leave them to their fate,” he added.