Other States

Lockdown | LJP urges Nitish Kumar to expedite migrants’ return process

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan  

Chirag Paswan exhorts government to collate data on migrant workers stranded in various cities.

The migrant workers from Bihar can’t be left to their own fate, Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to speed up the process of bringing home those stranded in cities.

150 migrants test positive in Bihar in one week

In the two-page letter, the LJP, a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he flagged many holes in the administration’s approach to bring back migrant workers. “It’s the Bihar government’s responsibility to come to the aid of the workers who are facing not only economic but mental distress,” he said.

The helplines to register migrant workers were not working. The only other way to do so was registering online but many of the affected persons don’t have a smartphone or are literate to log in, he said.

Mr. Paswan exhorted the government to collate data on migrant workers stranded in various cities. “I wish that the Bihar government would share data on stranded migrant workers, names of the cities and their numbers with the Union government, so that the number of trains can be increased,” he said.

Migrant workers off to Bihar by special train

Bihar has one of the biggest population of migrant workers working away from home. Mr. Paswan said that most of these had left the State for a better life and were now the worst affected in the pandemic. “They are people of Bihar and have valid expectations from the Bihar government, we can’t just leave them to their fate,” he added.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 8:25:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ljp-urges-nitish-kumar-to-expedite-migrants-return-process/article31559381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY