LJP rebels float new party

A group of disgruntled leaders of Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party announced the launch of a new outfit, accusing the leadership of reducing the party to a “private limited company”.

Mr. Paswan played down the development, saying “let them go”.

Led by LJP national general secretaries Satyanand Sharma and Anil Kumar Paswan, and treasurer Ramesh Chandra Kapoor, the rebel leaders announced the formation of LJP (Secular).