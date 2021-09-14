LJP leader Prince Paswan booked for rape

NEW DELHI

14 September 2021 21:50 IST

Delhi police act on complaint for former party worker

Following a Delhi court order, Delhi Police have registered a case against Lok Janshakti Party leader Prince Paswan on charges of rape on Tuesday.

While the victim had approached the court in July, the court ordered the police to register the FIR on September 9.

“The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police station,” a senior police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The complainant, a former LJP officer bearer, alleged that she met Mr Prince last year after which she met him several times for meetings. During one of those meetings, she alleged that he offered her water which she drank and fell unconscious. When she woke up, she was allegedly told by Mr Prince that she was unwell after which she went home. When she later asked him again, he allegedly showed her a video wherein he was having “physical relations” with her. The complainant alleged that he later proposed marriage and also threatened to share the video online.

The complainant also alleged that she had met LJP leader Chirag Paswan and told him about the matter but he allegedly pressurised her into not approaching the police.

Following the allegations, Mr Prince Paswan tweeted on June 17, “I categorically deny any such claim or assertion that has been made against me. All such claims are blatantly false, fabricated, and are part of a larger criminal conspiracy to pressurise me professionally, and personally by threatening my reputation.” He also said that he had lodged a complaint against the woman in February and an extortion case was registered in Parliament Street Police Station.