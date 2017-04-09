Litter-free Goa: art installation’s aim

PANAJI: The North Goa-based Museum of Goa (MOG) will inaugurate Carpet of Joy, an installation by Goan sculptor Dr. Subodh Kerkar that has flowers made out of 1,50,000 discarded plastic bottles, on Monday at Saligao Circle. The installation aims to raise awareness against littering, and promote the idea of a litter-free Goa.
Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Kekar said his work was inspired by Israeli artist Uri De Beer’s Plastiflora.
“There is plastic litter everywhere. Even the educated and the rich litter shamelessly. This situation can only change with the education of our children; the anti-litter idea has to be inculcated from an early age,” he said.
The sculptor said a viewing platform will be created at the venue, in addition to a podium for taking an ‘anti-litter’ oath.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor