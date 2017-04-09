Litter-free Goa: art installation’s aim

PANAJI: The North Goa-based Museum of Goa (MOG) will inaugurate Carpet of Joy, an installation by Goan sculptor Dr. Subodh Kerkar that has flowers made out of 1,50,000 discarded plastic bottles, on Monday at Saligao Circle. The installation aims to raise awareness against littering, and promote the idea of a litter-free Goa.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Kekar said his work was inspired by Israeli artist Uri De Beer’s Plastiflora.

“There is plastic litter everywhere. Even the educated and the rich litter shamelessly. This situation can only change with the education of our children; the anti-litter idea has to be inculcated from an early age,” he said.

The sculptor said a viewing platform will be created at the venue, in addition to a podium for taking an ‘anti-litter’ oath.