Liquor ban dampens Christmas in Mizoram

The Mizoram government has ushered in the first dry Christmas in the State in more than a decade. The new rules prescribe a prison term of up to five years and a fine of ₹1 lakh for violations.

More than 87% of Mizoram’s population is Christian.

Banning the bottle was one of the promises of the Mizo National Front (MNF), a member of the BJP-helmed North East Democratic Alliance. The State's Assembly passed the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019, in March. The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Rules, 2019, is likely to be tabled in the next Assembly session in March.

“The Act prohibits import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale and consumption of alcohol in the State,” Excise and Narcotics Minister K. Beichhua said.

Former liquor vendors said prohibition has been in place since April without the rules, effectively making this year's Christmas one of the driest since 2015 when the former Congress government had allowed controlled drinking.