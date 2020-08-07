Liqour scam: “Suitable action” recommended against Haryana Excise Commissioner and senior police official

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday recommended “suitable action” against the Excise and Taxation Commissioner and a senior police official in a liqour scam.
Based on the recommendations of the Special Enquiry Team (SET) that investigated alleged theft of liquor seized by the police and the Excise department, Mr. Vij said he has recommended action against the officials. He said he has also recommended further investigation based on the findings of the report by the State Vigilance Bureau.
Mr. Vij told media here that the report suggested that liquor was being sold illegally during the lockdown.
“I have recommended to Chief Minister Manohar Lal that suitable action be taken against Excise and Taxation Commissioner Shekhar Vidyarthi and IPS officer Prateeksha Godara for lapses highlighted by the SET.”
The government had set-up the SET under IAS officer T.C. Gupta, which had submitted its report on July 31. The SET investigated the alleged theft of liquor.
The report pointed out “...however, it can’t be ignored that smuggling of liquor from neighbouring States, especially Punjab through Haryana and illegal sale has been taking place, especially during the lockdown period. This is mainly because of the systemic flaws in the functioning of the Excise department at least since 2011-12. And also non-implementation of its own instructions, lack of monitoring and in some instances possible collusion or negligence on the part of some Excise and police officials.”
