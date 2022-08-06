Other States

Linking Congress protest to Ayodhya temple foundation day attempt to mislead people: Rajasthan party chief Govind Singh Dotasra

Govind Singh Dotasra. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Jaipur August 06, 2022 16:52 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 16:52 IST

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on August 6 said BJP leaders linking the party’s protest over inflation to the Ayodhya temple foundation day is not just absurd but also an attempt to mislead people as they don't have answers to burning issues.

He said Union Home Miniter Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have spoken on the issues raised by the Congress instead of making an attempt to divert public attention.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"How can the protest against inflation and unemployment be linked to Ram Janambhoomi foundation day and called an insult to Ram Bhakts," he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The protest was on crucial issues of high inflation, unemployment and GST, which have badly affected the common man. Since they have no answers to these issues, they brought a ridiculous narrative only to mislead people," Mr. Dotasra said.

He alleged that the Centre’s Narendra Modi government does not care for people. Therefore, they are just "trying to divert public attention by making such ridiculous statements", he said.

"What Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have said about the massive protest by the Congress yesterday is absolutely ridiculous and people understand this. Since they have no answers to the burning issues, they are hiding behind such absurd arguments," Mr. Dotasra said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Rajasthan
Jaipur
inflation and deflation
Ayodhya
Read more...