Linking Aadhaar with ration cards results in 50 lakh gap in beneficiary number, says Assam CM

Centre likely to sign peace accord with Assam’s Adivasi militant groups in September: Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI Kokrajhar (Assam):
September 06, 2022 16:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the Government has found a gap of around 50 lakh beneficiaries after linking Aadhaar cards with ration cards across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After the linking exercise, we have found that around 50 lakh beneficiaries have not come (for the service). Some people might have died and some might have moved to other places due to marriages. Unfortunately, there were some fake ones also," Mr. Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting in Kokrajhar, he said the government is going to save a good amount of money for these unaccounted beneficiaries and accordingly add genuine people to the list.

"We will bring a set of new 50 lakh people under the ambit of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Today's cabinet discussed all these points," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sarma also informed reporters that around 62,000 people were found to be ineligible for its flagship Arunodoi scheme, while around 2,000 have voluntarily given up the benefits of the programme.

The State Government provides monthly monetary assistance of ₹1,250 to the beneficiaries under the scheme which currently covers nearly 20 lakh families.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"The Arunodoi month is getting over on September 20. We will know the exact number of exclusions then only. I hope one lakh new beneficiaries will be added in place of the exclusions," he added.

Besides, the Chief Minister said that the Central Government is likely to sign a peace accord with the Adivasi militant groups of Assam in September.

Without sharing any detail, he said that the entire process is being carried out under the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
food security
Aadhaar and cash transfers

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app