Limited opposition space in Gujarat, says CM Bhupendra Patel 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. File photo | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

March 28, 2022 13:07 IST

The saffron party is on a strong footing, says the Gujarat CM

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a strong footing in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and policies have shrunk the opposition space in the state and in that limited space some may choose the AAP over the Congress in the next assembly polls.

Underlining that the state's finances are in good shape, Mr. Patel said in the long run the AAP's culture of freebies is not good for the state and society as well.

Interacting with a select group of journalists, Mr. Patel said the BJP is in a strong position in the state and is continuously engaging with the people.

BJP’s people connect

When asked about the prospects of the AAP in Gujarat Assembly polls, Mr. Patel said, "See in democracy every party has the right to contest elections. But please understand that the BJP is functioning consistently with the same intensity, engaging with people and staying with them.”

“On the back of Prime Minister Modi's rising popularity and his pro-people policies, the BJP is in a strong position in Gujarat and the opposition space is shrinking so in that space some people might choose the AAP over the Congress,” Mr. Patel said.

Citing the BJP's performance in local elections, he said this time the party even got a clear majority in the Gandhinagar municipal corporation after a very long time.

There is a very good coordination between the government and the organisation, which has ensured effective delivery of all welfare schemes on the ground.

Against freebies

On the question of freebies offered by the AAP in various elections, Mr. Patel termed it as not good for the State's economy and society in the long run.

“This AAP's culture of freebies is not good for the state's economy and overall society. I think it is the responsibility of the AAP as a political outfit to refrain from such practices. As far as Gujarat is concerned, our fiscal deficit is at 1.6 per cent and we focus on overall development and growth of the state,” he said.

‘There is only one Modi’

When pointed out that he is holding the same post which Mr. Modi once held, Mr. Patel said, there is only one Mr. Modi and no one can match him.

“Please understand one thing, we have to take forward the good work initiated by Narendra bhai under his guidance and leadership. But there is only one Narendra Modi and no one can match him in the entire world,” he said.

Asked if some senior MLAs would be dropped during ticket distribution, Mr. Patel said in the BJP everyone is a worker first.

“See in BJP no one's ticket to contest elections is permanent, not even of chief minister. Everyone is a party worker first and has to work for the organisation and the society at large,” he said.

Gujarat is scheduled to go to polls in December this year.

In September last year, Mr. Patel was chosen as Gujarat's Chief Minister succeeding Vijay Rupani.

Mr. Patel, 59, is an MLA from Ghatlodia assembly seat. He has won the seat in 2017 legislative elections by winning over one lakh votes.

He hails from the Kadva sub-caste of the influential Patidar community of Gujarat. In the past he has held the positions of president of Memnagar Municipality in Ahmedabad, and the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.