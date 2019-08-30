Other States

Lightning kills two inmates in Ludhiana jail

Two inmates were killed on Thursday after lightning struck them in Borstal Jail in Ludhiana, the police said.

“The incident occurred when four inmates were praying at a temple situated inside the jail premises. Lightning struck, leaving two of them dead and the other two injured,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Devinder Chaudhary told reporters.

Mr. Chaudhary said the deceased have been identified as Lakhvir Singh (18) and Rishav Kumar (19), both from Ludhiana. The injured inmates — Rajwinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet and Gurdeep Singh of Jagraon — were admitted at the civil hospital with serious burn injuries.

Chandigarh
