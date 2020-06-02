Lightning claims four lives in Odisha

BERHAMPUR

02 June 2020 05:41 IST

Lightning struck and claimed four lives during a sudden thunderstorm in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday afternoon.

Nilanchal Altia, 30, Santosh Gouda, 30, and Balaram Gouda were taking shelter from the rain under a kiosk at Takarada in the Buguda block. They were seriously injured in the incident. Nilanchal and Santosh were declared dead at the Buguda Community Health Centre and Balaram was shifted to a hospital in Berhampur.

At Thanapalli village in the same block, Simanchal Pradhan, 71, died while returning to Burujhola after meeting his daughter at Nagiri. Nandini Behera, 18, died at Parasamba in the Chikiti block.

