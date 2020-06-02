Other States

Lightning claims four lives in Odisha

Lightning struck and claimed four lives during a sudden thunderstorm in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday afternoon.

Nilanchal Altia, 30, Santosh Gouda, 30, and Balaram Gouda were taking shelter from the rain under a kiosk at Takarada in the Buguda block. They were seriously injured in the incident. Nilanchal and Santosh were declared dead at the Buguda Community Health Centre and Balaram was shifted to a hospital in Berhampur.

At Thanapalli village in the same block, Simanchal Pradhan, 71, died while returning to Burujhola after meeting his daughter at Nagiri. Nandini Behera, 18, died at Parasamba in the Chikiti block.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 5:48:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/lightning-claims-four-lives-in-odisha/article31727161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY