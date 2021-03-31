Life sentence awarded to 12 persons in terror case

JAIPUR

A sessions court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to 12 persons, said to be members of the banned Indian Mujahideen, in a case of a terror module unearthed after the arrest of some persons by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi in 2014.

One person was acquitted of the charges.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operations Group of Rajasthan police had arrested 13 persons, all of them engineering students, from Jaipur, Sikar, Jodhpur and other places. They faced the trial lasting seven years, in which 178 witnesses deposed and were cross-examined.

Police had claimed to have averted a terror attack after the arrest of the convicts and recovered explosive material, detonators and electronic circuits and timers from their homes. The prosecution claimed that the convicts were in touch with each other through the Internet for activating a terror outfit's “sleeper cell”.

District & Sessions Judge Uma Shankar Vyas convicted the 12 persons under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Indian Penal Code.