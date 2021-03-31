Life sentence awarded to 12 persons in terror case

A sessions court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to 12 persons, stated to be the members of the banned Indian Mujahideen, in a case of a terror module unearthed after the arrest of some persons by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi in 2014. The court acquitted one person of the charges.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan police had arrested 13 persons, all of whom were engineering students, from Jaipur, Sikar, Jodhpur and other places. They faced the trial lasting seven years, in which 178 witnesses deposed and were cross-examined.

The police had claimed to have averted a terror attack after the arrest of the convicts and recovered explosive material, detonators and electronic circuits and timers from their houses. The prosecution claimed that the convicts were in touch with each other through Internet for activating a terror outfit’s “sleeper cell”.