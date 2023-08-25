HamberMenu
Life convicts Amarmani Tripathi, wife released after 16 years in UP jail

Uttar Pradesh prisons department on Thursday issued an order for the premature release of Amarmani Tripathi and his wife

August 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Lucknow/Gorakhpur

PTI
File photo of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, were released on August 25, 2023.

File photo of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, were released on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, were released on August 25, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh prisons department on Thursday issued an order for the premature release of Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, citing the State's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment.

The Supreme Court on August 25 refused to stay their release.

The couple was currently admitted in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

