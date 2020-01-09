Life affected in Odisha too

Normal life was affected across Odisha when 10 central trade unions observed a nationwide strike on Wednesday.

Several political parties, including the Left and the Congress, extended open support to the strike. The Biju Janata Dal did not support the strike. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the State during the day.

Holding placards and banners against the Centre’s “anti-labour policies”, hundreds of enforcers of the strike belonging to different trade unions and political parties blocked rail tracks and highways. The strike supporters were taken into custody at many places.

Commuters and tourists had a difficult time as private buses remained off the roads and trains were halted at various stations. Many trains that suffered delays in the morning hours resumed journey later in the day.

Commercial establishments and banks remained closed with the employees taking part in the strike.

Almost all educational institutions remained closed during the day and examinations were postponed in many institutions including the Utkal University.

The government offices, however, functioned as usual with the employees and officers reaching early. Several Ministers came to the State Secretariat pillion-riding on motorcycles.