Other States

Lieutenant among 4 injured in mine blast along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

more-in

The blast took place during patrolling.

Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

The blast took place during patrolling in forward area along the Line of Control in Kalal in Naushera sector, they said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the officials added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 5:17:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/lieutenant-among-4-injured-in-mine-blast-along-loc-in-jks-rajouri/article30471153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY