‘Liberate Congress moment,’ says Sidhu’s advisor Mohammad Mustafa on Punjab CLP meeting

18 September 2021 12:32 IST

He thanked the party’s leadership for the opportunity to serve as principal strategic advisor.

Ahead of the crucial Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee on September 18, Mohammad Mustafa, principal strategic advisor of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, said it will be a moment for the party’s MLAs to “liberate Congress and redeem the party.”

Mr. Mustafa is a former IPS officer who was among those bypassed when the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government announced Dinkar Gupta as the State’s Director General of Police (DGP). On August 19, Mr. Sidhu appointed him as his principal strategic advisor.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Mustafa said that in 2017, when the Punjab Assembly poll was held, the people gave the Congress a huge mandate, but sadly Congressmen did not get a Congress Chief Minister. Now, they had a chance to choose one.

“Liberate Congress moment for 79/80 legislators to redeem the party and its honour. Big thank you, party leadership, for the opportunity,” he added.

In yet another attempt to resolve the ongoing infighting within the party’s Punjab unit, the Congress has decided to hold a meeting of the legislature party on September 18.