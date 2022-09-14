L-G Sinha reviews security situation along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The L-G appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, police, army and other security agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday as he reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. File Photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity and integrity of the country, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday as he reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

He said the Union territory is witnessing a new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity and "our armed forces, police, central armed police forces are handling the challenges with full strength, valour and dedication." "I salute the exemplary bravery of our armed forces...India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity and integrity of the country,” the lieutenant governor said as he visited the forward areas of Poonch and took stock of the security situation along the border.

Mr. Sinha, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation at the LoC and forward areas at the border village Degwar-Terwan, an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said the L-G was accompanied by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, DIG Haseeb Mughal, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials of civil administration and the Army.

He was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent on the LoC, development works in the border villages by the Army, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

While interacting with the officers and personnel of the armed forces, Mr. Sinha commended them for their selfless service in challenging situations.

He appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, police, army and other security agencies.

Later, the lieutenant governor addressed the border population at the Government Girls High School in Degwar-Terwan and asked them to avail maximum benefits from a transparent and responsible governance system put in place in the Union territory.

He also asked them to give feedback on various e-services launched to uproot corruption from Jammu and Kashmir.

"The goal of the U.T. administration is to bring the development process in terms of health services, road connectivity, education and other services in villages, especially the border villages, at par with that of towns and cities," he said.

He said the Border Area Development Programme has accelerated the development process of villages along the border.

The administration has rolled out several new schemes for the comprehensive development of border villages, he said and took feedback on the benefits being extended under the PM Awas Yojna and other schemes and facilities.

The lieutenant governor asked the people to ensure enrolment of those who might have been left out under the SEHAT Scheme. “They must register themselves to get a Golden Card, which is providing health coverage to every family of the U.T.”

He said various unprecedented initiatives and interventions by the administration have led to a corruption-free, fear-free and transparent governance system in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special focus on the development and prosperity of border people, especially the youth.

"The young generation should come forward and avail the benefits of various schemes launched under Mission Youth to become self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs," he said.

Mr. Sinha observed that after the complete implementation of 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments and establishment of a three-tier panchayati raj system in Jammu and Kashmir, funds received by local bodies have increased considerably.

Mr. Sinha also directed the district administration to identify land for developing local industries in the district.

The government has kept the provision to provide greater incentives for industries in remote and border areas under the Industrial Development Scheme, he said.