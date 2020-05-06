Let’s visit quarantine centers together, Nitish tells Tejashwi

In a meeting with Opposition leaders through videoconferencing on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar invited the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, to accompany him on visits to the quarantine centers to look at the conditions there.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary had convened the virtual interactive session of leaders with Mr. Kumar for their feedback on relief and other operations carried out by the government against COVID-19.

When Mr. Yadav, who is also the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, suggested to Mr. Kumar that the government should take the cooperation of public representatives in relief and other operations to build trust among people, Mr. Kumar responded that officials have noted down the suggestion and the government would act on it. Mr. Kumar also said everyone should join hands to combat the pandemic.

In an apparent dig at Mr. Kumar for his ‘absence’ from the field during the present crisis, Mr. Yadav asked him to personally visit and inspect the quarantine centers to plug the loopholes, Mr. Kumar reportedly said he was known for always being among the people and making tours in remote areas but, this time he stayed put because of the guidelines laid out in view of the outbreak of the pandemic. “But once the lockdown gets over and the rules are relaxed you [Yadav] can come along with me with other leaders and we will see it [quarantine centers] together,” he said.

Earlier, the JD(U) leaders had accused Mr. Yadav of his long absence during the COVID-19 crisis. He is said to be stuck in Delhi due to the prolonged lockdown but has regularly been slamming the State government for “not reaching out to poor migrant people and students” on his social media account.

‘Random testing needed’

Mr. Yadav, during the interactive session, also pointed out that low COVID-19 positive cases in the State was because of the low number of sample tests. Only 1,200 to 1,300 tests were done in the State daily when it should have been 3,000 to 5,000, he said. Door-to-door screening would not serve any purpose as even asymptomatic people have often been found to be infected with Coronavirus. There was need for random testing of people, he added.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that both the Central and the State governments have been providing cash and other assistance worth ₹12,612 crore to the State people. The government had announced reimbursement of the train fares and all other expenses of the migrants after their 21-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the State government has issued a show-cause notice to as many as 362 doctors for not reporting to work without prior notice. It has cancelled all leaves, except maternity leaves, to doctors, healthcare workers and paramedic staff till May end.

Bihar, so far, has reported 536 COVID-19 cases, with 192 recovering. Four deaths have been reported.