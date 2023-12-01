ADVERTISEMENT

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

December 01, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Srinagar

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Acting on specific intel regarding the presence of a terrorist in Arihal village of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately at the security forces, which retaliated, triggering an encounter, he said.

The terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie, a resident of Pinjoora Shopian and associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was neutralised. His body was retrieved from the encounter site, the spokesman said.

Police records indicate his involvement in several terror-related crimes, the spokesman added.

Incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two magazines, five rounds, and two grenades, were seized from the encounter site, police said.

