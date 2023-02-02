LeT operative behind three blasts in Jammu region held from Reasi: DGP Dilbag Singh

February 02, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - JAMMU

A local government employee, possessing a rare perfume bomb, has been arrested from Jammu’s Reasi district for his alleged involvement in three improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in the Jammu region, the J&K police said on February 2.

The police identified the accused as Arif Ahmad, a government employee from Reasi and described him as “an active militant of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)”.

“After 11 days of hardwork of the Jammu police, a major success was achieved in the form of the arrest of Arif Ahmed from Reasi district. He is a government employee and an active LeT militant. He was working at the behest of Qasim, a Reasi resident, and his uncle, Qamardin, also a Reasi resident, presently in Pakistan. Both are associated with the LeT,” Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

DGP Singh said the arrested person was involved in three IED blast incidents, which included blasts at Shastri Nagar in February 2023, in Katra in May 2022 and in Narwal in January 2023.

DGP Singh said a “perfume IED, first of its kind, was also recovered from him”. “The IEDs received by Arif were air-dropped by drones [from across the Line of Control]. He has confessed to the crime,” the police officer said.

DGP Singh said that the main aim of these IEDs was to target innocent people and “to trigger communal hatred in the Jammu region”. He said Arif will not only lose his job but a strong dossier will be prepared against him.

“Arif, a very clever operative, burnt all the evidence, including his clothes, shoes and even set ablaze his mobile phone. The police worked hard on even small inputs and leads that led to the arrest of Arif,” DGP Singh said.

The police so far could not find any link between Arif and Kashmir-based militants to carry out militant attacks in the Jammu province.

Seven civilians were killed by two armed militants in Rajouri’s Dangri on January 1-2 this year. However, the police are yet to crack the case or identify the attackers.