2 LeT militants killed in J&K’s Sopore

SRINAGAR

23 July 2021 10:16 IST

One of them was a wanted man, according to police

Security forces killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants during an overnight encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore, where an anti-militancy operation was recently launched.

“A wanted LeT militant, Fayaz War, was among the two killed in Warpora area of Sopore,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police said War was behind several attacks on security forces.

“I congratulate the police and security forces for conducting the operation without any collateral damage. It’s a big success,” the IGP added.

The police said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered at the encounter site.

A fierce encounter between hiding militants and the security forces started late on July 22 in north Kashmir’s Sopore during an anti-militancy operation.

Mobile Internet services had been suspended in Sopore as a precautionary measure, officials added.