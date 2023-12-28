LeT 'militant associate' arrested in J&K's Baramulla

December 28, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Srinagar

A "militant associate" of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and arms and ammunition have been seized from him, police said on December 27.

Following information about terrorist movement in the Kreeri area, security forces set up a checkpoint at Shrakwara Kreeri, a police official said.

During checking, a man, whose movement seemed suspicious, was spotted by security forces. On seeing security personnel approaching him, he tried to flee, but was apprehended, the official said.

Police said the man has been identified as Imran Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Nowpora Wagoora Kreeri.

The official said a Chinese pistol, a magazine of the pistol, nine bullets and a mobile phone were seized from him. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

