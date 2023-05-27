ADVERTISEMENT

LeT militant associate arrested in J&K's Baramulla

May 27, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Acting on information about movement of militants in Nagbal village in the north Kashmir district's Chandoosa area, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal, a police spokesman said

PTI

For representational purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on May 27 arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

He said a person, who was coming from Shranz towards Nagbal, tried to flee after seeing security personnel, but was apprehended tactfully.

The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT, he said.

The spokesman said Mir is a surrendered terrorist. A case under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and investigation taken up, he said.

