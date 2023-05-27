HamberMenu
LeT militant associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

May 27, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - SRINAGAR

PTI
The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately. For representational purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on May 27 arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Acting on information about movement of militants in Nagbal village in the north Kashmir district's Chandoosa area, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal, a police spokesman said.

He said a person, who was coming from Shranz towards Nagbal, tried to flee after seeing security personnel, but was apprehended tactfully.

The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT, he said.

The spokesman said Mir is a surrendered terrorist. A case under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and investigation taken up, he said.

