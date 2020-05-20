Other States

Let Bengal CM’s relief fund be used for migrants’ welfare: Plea

SC refuses to intervene, asks petitioners to approach High Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in a plea seeking a direction that a part of West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund should be used for the welfare of stranded migrant workers.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde asked petitioner Bengal Madarasah Education Forum to approach the High Court.

The forum, represented by advocate M.R. Shamshad, said the migrant workers should get equal access to quality healthcare and emergency services.

“Some part of the funds collected in the relief fund should be utilised for the well-being and transportation costs of migrant workers originating from or stranded in West Bengal,” the petition said.

It said the outpatient departments of private hospitals and clinics have remained shut or are barely operational despite being exempted from the lockdown.

It said a portion of the fund be used to “avoid the situation of migrant workers walking hundreds of km back home”.

