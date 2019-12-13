Other States

Leopard that created panic tranquillised

A leopard that had strayed into a residential area here was tranquillised on Friday, hours after it injured two forest officials of an expert team trying to subdue it, an official said.

It was finally found hiding inside a storeroom on the terrace of a house in Greater Kailash colony. The rescue team surrounded the house and tranquillised the animal.

Dec 13, 2019

