Leopard skin seized, 1 held in Odisha

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch and forest officials raided Siptiguda village in Baliguda wildlife range

One person has been arrested and a leopard skin seized from his possession in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday, October 7,2021.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch and forest officials raided Siptiguda village in Baliguda wildlife range on Wednesday and made the arrest and seizure, a police officer said.

In the last one year, the STF has seized 16 leopard skin, nine elephant tusks, two deer skin and 15 kg of pangolin scales and arrested 33 people.