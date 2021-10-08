Other States

Leopard skin seized, 1 held in Odisha

One person has been arrested and a leopard skin seized from his possession in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday, October 7,2021.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch and forest officials raided Siptiguda village in Baliguda wildlife range on Wednesday and made the arrest and seizure, a police officer said.

In the last one year, the STF has seized 16 leopard skin, nine elephant tusks, two deer skin and 15 kg of pangolin scales and arrested 33 people.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 7:53:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/leopard-skin-seized-1-held-in-odisha/article36890488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY