Leopard kills man in Pauri

Pauri (Uttarakhand)

03 July 2021 01:07 IST

A 28-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pauri, officials said on Friday.

Prithvi Chand of Dwarikhal was attacked on Thursday when he had gone to the fields to graze his cattle, Revenue Officer Kunwar Prakash said. Villagers began looking for him when he did not return, he said. The man’s partially eaten body was recovered around 9.30 p.m., he said. A trap has been set to capture the big cat, DFO, Garhwal range, Mukesh Kumar said.

