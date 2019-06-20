Leopard electrocuted in Gurugram

In a bizarre incident, a leopard was electrocuted at Mandawar village in Sohna here. The feline was spotted hanging from high-tension wires passing alongside a tree on Thursday.

Divisional Forest Officer, Gurugram, Shyam Sunder said a call was received from the village Sarpanch around 8.30 a.m. informing the Forest Department Inspector about a leopard hanging from high-tension wires. “It is a clear case of electrocution. There is no foul play. It seems the feline came in contact with the wires while chasing prey, most probably a monkey. The face of the leopard is completely burnt,” said Mr. Sunder.

He said the carcass was removed from the wires and sent for post-mortem. Mr. Sunder said the leopard appeared to be around two years old.

Inhabiting the Aravalli mountains, leopards in the region often stray into the villages in search of food and water. The felines have been killed in accidents while crossing roads on a few occasions and sometimes beaten to death by villagers. In one such incident, a mob beat a leopard to death in Mandwar village in November 2016.

The Aravalli hills, stretching from Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in New Delhi to Sariska National Park in Rajasthan, via Faridabad, Gurgaon and Mewat districts, is an important wildlife corridor. For a long time, environmentalists have been demanding that the Aravallis in Haryana be declared a sanctuary.