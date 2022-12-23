Legal blow for Manipur BJP legislator’s status

December 23, 2022 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Manipur High Court has set aside the resignation of Dinganglung Gangmei from the IAS, which paved the way for his election to the State Assembly, this year

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

An order of the Manipur High Court has put a question mark on the status of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court on December 19 had set aside the resignation of Dinganglung Gangmei from the Indian Administrative Service, which was accepted by the Governments of India and Manipur, to pave his way for contesting the Assembly elections in the State, in February-March this year.

The court also restored a vigilance case against the MLA that was closed, and directed the department concerned to reinvestigate the case and file a report before the competent authority, for further action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tamenglong Autonomous District Council when the vigilance case was slapped against him, for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for development projects in the tribal council. He was elected from the Nungba Assembly constituency.

Mr. Gangmei’s status as an MLA became uncertain as the high court order effectively sent him back to government service, barring him from contesting as a candidate in the State Assembly elections.

The court of Justice M.V. Muralidaran based the judgement on a writ petition by Alan Kamei, a local who sought the quashing of the Government of India’s order of January 11, 2022, that accepted Mr. Gangmei’s resignation as an IAS officer of the Manipur cadre with effect from November 15, 2021.

Mr. Kamei’s petition was in connection with his complaint to the Vigilance Superintendent of Police alleging that Mr. Gangmei misused his position as the CEO of the Tamenglong tribal council to usurp developmental funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US