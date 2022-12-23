  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legal blow for Manipur BJP legislator’s status

The Manipur High Court has set aside the resignation of Dinganglung Gangmei from the IAS, which paved the way for his election to the State Assembly, this year

December 23, 2022 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

An order of the Manipur High Court has put a question mark on the status of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in the State.

The court on December 19 had set aside the resignation of Dinganglung Gangmei from the Indian Administrative Service, which was accepted by the Governments of India and Manipur, to pave his way for contesting the Assembly elections in the State, in February-March this year.

The court also restored a vigilance case against the MLA that was closed, and directed the department concerned to reinvestigate the case and file a report before the competent authority, for further action.

He was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tamenglong Autonomous District Council when the vigilance case was slapped against him, for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for development projects in the tribal council. He was elected from the Nungba Assembly constituency.

Mr. Gangmei’s status as an MLA became uncertain as the high court order effectively sent him back to government service, barring him from contesting as a candidate in the State Assembly elections.

The court of Justice M.V. Muralidaran based the judgement on a writ petition by Alan Kamei, a local who sought the quashing of the Government of India’s order of January 11, 2022, that accepted Mr. Gangmei’s resignation as an IAS officer of the Manipur cadre with effect from November 15, 2021.

Mr. Kamei’s petition was in connection with his complaint to the Vigilance Superintendent of Police alleging that Mr. Gangmei misused his position as the CEO of the Tamenglong tribal council to usurp developmental funds.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.