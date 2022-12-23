Legal blow for Manipur BJP legislator’s status

December 23, 2022 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

An order of the Manipur High Court has put a question mark on the status of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in the State.

The court on December 19 had set aside the resignation of Dinganglung Gangmei from the Indian Administrative Service, which was accepted by the Governments of India and Manipur, to pave his way for contesting the Assembly elections in the State, in February-March this year.

The court also restored a vigilance case against the MLA that was closed, and directed the department concerned to reinvestigate the case and file a report before the competent authority, for further action.

He was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tamenglong Autonomous District Council when the vigilance case was slapped against him, for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for development projects in the tribal council. He was elected from the Nungba Assembly constituency.

Mr. Gangmei’s status as an MLA became uncertain as the high court order effectively sent him back to government service, barring him from contesting as a candidate in the State Assembly elections.

The court of Justice M.V. Muralidaran based the judgement on a writ petition by Alan Kamei, a local who sought the quashing of the Government of India’s order of January 11, 2022, that accepted Mr. Gangmei’s resignation as an IAS officer of the Manipur cadre with effect from November 15, 2021.

Mr. Kamei’s petition was in connection with his complaint to the Vigilance Superintendent of Police alleging that Mr. Gangmei misused his position as the CEO of the Tamenglong tribal council to usurp developmental funds.