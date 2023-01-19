Legal Aid Defense Counsel System launched across 10 districts of West Bengal

January 19, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - KOLKATA

Aiming to upgrade the delivery of legal aid, the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) on Wednesday launched the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) across ten districts of the State.

“It will supersede the existing assigned counsel system by which cases are assigned to the panel of lawyers who are enrolled with the concerned District Legal Services Authority. This system will provide legal services to marginalised sections of the society from the pre-arrest stage to the appeal stage adhering to the NALSA [or National Legal Services Authority] scheme,” Calcutta High Court judge T. S. Sivagnanam, who is also executive chairman of the SLSA, said at the inauguration.

Justice Sivagnanam said that the scheme extended to all criminal courts in the State including the courts of executive magistrates. He added that infrastructure facilities have been established in 16 districts of the State well within the time frame put forth by NALSA.

“We are all very happy to inaugurate ten centres today but it was not an easy task but rather a difficult journey,” Justice Sivagnanam said. He said that former Supreme Court Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, who was earlier executive chairman of NALSA, has been conducting virtual meetings on a weekly basis that gave the State a lot of confidence to go ahead with the project.

Judges of the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, and the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya and Sikkim High Courts joined the inauguration event virtually, along with SLSA office bearers.

Sukumar Mondal, registrar and deputy secretary of the SLSA, said that as envisaged by NALSA, the LADCS entails full-time engagement of lawyers, along with a support system to render qualitative and competent legal aid, assistance and representation in criminal matters to eligible citizens in line with the public defender system. While delivering a vote of thanks, Mr. Mondal added that it was under the guidance of Justice Sivagnanam that LADCS could be successfully implemented in the State in such a short time.

The SLSA member secretary Raju Mukherjee said that in the assigned counsel system, the empanelled lawyers often failed to give adequate time to the matters assigned to them, adding that there were allegations of harassment of plaintiffs in various ways. SLSA officials also expressed the hope that LADCS would soon be operational in other districts of West Bengal as well.