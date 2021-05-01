Legal action against youth reportedly helping patients with oxygen in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW

01 May 2021 21:22 IST

Medical department accuses him of violating COVID-19 norms

The Jaunpur police on Saturday said they were taking legal action against a person who was allegedly helping provide free oxygen cylinders to patients unable to find beds at the district hospital.

The district medical department accused the youth of violating COVID-19 safety norms and lodged a complaint with police.

The man identified as Vicky was reportedly helping the patients by arranging oxygen cylinders for them outside the district hospital.

The chief medical superintendent of the hospital in the complaint to the police said Vicky was providing oxygen to many people without a COVID-19 test, in an unsafe manner, without sanitisation and other medical precautions. This could lead to the spread of infection from one person to another.

The police and the administration were highly criticised on social media for the action against the person who they viewed as a good Samaritan at a time when people across the State are struggling to get access to hospital beds and oxygen cylinders on time.

In the police complaint, the CMS demanded action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police in a statement said they were taking further legal action on the basis of the complaint.