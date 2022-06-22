Left, SP ask BJP to stop ‘kidnapping’ democracy

India is paying a high price for this BJP model of democracy, says Yechury

Amid the crisis in the Maharashtra government over the rebellion of some Shiv Sena MLAs, political parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Samajwadi Party have blamed the BJP for “hijacking democracy”.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury urged people to reject the politics of the BJP. “Transporting Maharashtra MLAs to expensive hotels in Gujarat and then Assam by brazenly misusing Central agencies is hijacking democracy. India is paying a high price for this BJP model of democracy,” Mr. Yechury said.

Mr. Yechury added that it was high time for the Supreme Court to hear long pending matters on electoral bonds. “BJP is perfecting the art of losing elections, but forming governments — Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and...,” he tweeted.

Opposition leader in Uttar Pradesh and SP president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed similar views. “Today’s politics has reached the stage of kidnapping people’s representatives. This is the politics of the hunger for power,” Mr. Yadav said.