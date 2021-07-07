Left parties demand FIR against hate speeches at Pataudi mahapanchayat

GURUGRAM

07 July 2021 00:24 IST

The Haryana unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the alleged provocative speeches by several speakers at a Hindu mahapanchayat in Pataudi here and demanded registration of case for creating communal disharmony.

Condemning the provocative speeches at the mahapanchayat, CPI(M) zonal secretary S.L. Prajapati said the district authorities should make an effort to maintain communal harmony in the region and the communal panchayats such as the one at Pataudi should be banned.

Speaking at the mahapanchayat this past Sunday, Karni Sena national president Suraj Pal Ammu, in an obvious reference to a religious community, had said that “they cut moustache, but we are capable of cutting throats”, adding that a resolution be adopted to throw them out of this country.

He also exhorted the youth present in the meeting to produce 20 children each. He said the young men not interested in contesting elections need not worry about the law on two children and could produce 20 children. Talking about the opposition to construction of a mosque in Bhora Kalan village, Mr. Ammu said instead of opposing it every time an effort was made to construct it, the locals should root it out.

The teenager, who had allegedly shot at a Jamia student last year during anti-CAA protests, exhorted the youth at the mahapanchayat to “kidnap Muslim women” in revenge for kidnapping of Hindu women and also raised slogans saying that when Muslims would be killed, they would scream “Ram Ram”.