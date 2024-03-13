Left Front pushed atheism, killed faith, says Tripura CM

March 13, 2024 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticised the erstwhile Left Front government for creating an environment of atheism in the State.

Participating in the consecration and inauguration of the Sringeri Balaji Temple at Fatikroy in the State’s Unakoti district on Monday, he said the people of the State have now moved away from atheist beliefs and undergone a positive shift towards faith and spirituality.

The BJP and its regional ally ended 20 years of Left Front rule in Tripura in 2018 and retained power in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saha said the Left Front did not allow space for the people to express their faith.

“I believe this temple [Sringeri Balaji] will play a significant role in spreading spiritual thoughts and Sanatan culture among the people,” he said.

He cited the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha temple in Abu Dhabi, and the development of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Uttar Pradesh as examples of the reclamation of faith by the Narendra Modi government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT