Left Front announces candidates for Tripura Assembly bypolls

August 13, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Agartala

A day after meeting Tipra Motha and Congress leaders, the CPI(M)-led Left Front on August 13 announced its candidates for the September 5 bypolls in Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

While Kaushik Chanda will be the Left Front's candidate from Dhanpur constituency, Mizan Hussain will contest from Boxanagar, front convenor Narayan Kar said.

Also read | CPI(M), Congress and TIPRA leaders meet to discuss alliance in byelection to two Assembly seats

In the last Assembly elections, Mr. Chanda had lost to Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur, but the CPI(M) managed to retain the Boxanagar seat defeating the BJP candidate in a triangular contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hussain is the son of Boxanagar CPI(M) MLA Samsol Haque who passed away in July causing a vacancy. The bypoll in Dhanpur was necessitated after Ms. Bhoumik resigned from the Assembly days after her election.

"The two candidates will submit their nomination papers on August 15," Mr. Kar told a press conference.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury told reporters he had a meeting with two Opposition parties — Tipra Motha and Congress — on Saturday and discussed about the polls.

"We told the leaders of both parties that the CPI(M) has a strong political base in Dhanpur and Boxanagar. While the CPI(M) won the Boxanagar seat despite a difficult situation, the party could not win in Dhanpur seat because of Tipra Motha's presence," he said.

Claiming that the Left Front is '200%' sure of getting support from Tipra Motha and Congress in the bypolls, Mr. Chowdhury said all the three parties have vowed to avoid split of anti-BJP votes to defeat the saffron party.

The CPI(M) state secretary claimed that the BJP has been ruling the northeastern State with 'less mandate' (39%vote share) because of a split in the anti-BJP vote bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.