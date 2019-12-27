Left, Congress take out rally in Kolkata

Leaders and workers of the Left parties and the Congress came together here on Friday to take out a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The march from Subodh Mullick Square to Mahajati Sadan was led by Congress State president Somendranath Mitra, CPI(M) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra and Left Front chairperson Biman Bose.

“No other political force, except the Left parties and the Congress, can fight against the CAA and the NRC. This fight is going to continue till the CAA is withdrawn,” Mr. Mitra said.

Mr. Bose said almost all parties, except the BJP and the Trinamool, participated in the rally. “Through the rally we are also giving a call to make the general strike called by the Left trade unions for January 8 a grand success.”

Dr. Mishra said those who were fearing the BJP and joining the Trinamool or holding BJP flags fearing the Trinamool Congress should understand that neither could provide them an alternative.

“The alternative is with the Left parties.”