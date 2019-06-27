Left, Congress reject Mamata Banerjee’s appeal for unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to the Left parties and Congress to come together with her Trinamool Congress to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party has generated lukewarm response from them.

At the same time, Trinamool Congress MLA and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy raised a point of information during proceedings of the State Assembly on Thursday and said that the unity call of the Chief Minister was distorted by a section of media.

Leader of the Left legislature party Sujan Chakraborty objected to it and said that point of information cannot be raised on a matter which has been reported in media. Mr. Chakraborty demanded that he be allowed to speak and later walked out of the House along with Congress MLAs.

Speaking to reporters in the State Assembly, Mr. Roy said the essence of Chief Minister’s address in the House on Wednesday was in the context of the situation in the country and in West Bengal and not in terms of electoral alliances.

“We cant say about the Congress but the CPI(M) is under no compulsion of saving @Mamataofficial’s career. She has lost moral right of giving this call of fighting the BJP in Bengal. The TMC does not have any credibility to fight fascism,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Mohd. Salim tweeted.

Leaders of the Congress and Left parties in the Assembly, Abdul Mannan and Sujan Chakraborty, blamed the Chief Minister for the rise of the BJP in West Bengal. While Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the upset in the parliamentary polls must have made Mamata Banerjee realise the worth of the Congress, party MP in Rajya Sabha Pradip Bhattacharya said that discussions (on a possible unity) can start only after the 17 MLAs poached by the Trinamool returned to the Congress.

Allies of the CPI(M), like the All India Forward Bloc, also rejected the Chief Minister's offer. Naren Chatterjee, State Secretary of AIFB, said that Ms. Banerjee has to first realise how she destroyed the Left parties by putting false cases on their leaders, taking over their party offices and poaching their MLAs.

The BJP leadership in the State claimed that the coming together of the TMC, Congress and Left will not be a challenge but an opportunity for the saffron party. “If a CPI(M) worker or Congress supporter is asked to go with the Trinamool, which has been attacking them and taking over their party offices, he will defy the leadership and join us,” BJP leader Mukul Roy said.