Left, Cong urge TMC to pass bill to counter Centre’s farm laws

West Bengal govt.’s should take clear stand, says opposition

The Left and the Congress said on Monday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) should make its stand on the farm sector laws passed by the Centre clear by bringing in a Bill in the West Bengal Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Abdul Mannan and Leader of Left Legislature party Sujan Chakraborty said a session of the Assembly should be convened immediately to pass a Bill to make the Central laws not applicable in the State.

Both Mr. Mannan and Mr. Chakraborty pointed out that several States like Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have passed legislations to make the Central laws ineffective in their respective States.

“We have written three letters in the past few months seeking the convening of the State Assembly but the State government has not listened to us. It is clearly double standards by the Trinamool government not to pass such laws,” Mr Chakraborty said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA added that the Trinamool Congress government had passed two Bills with the same provisions in the State as the recent central laws. Mr. Chakraborty said the two Bills are The West Bengal Agriculture Produce Marketing Act, 2014, and The West Bengal Agriculture Produce Marketing ( Regulation) ( Amendment) Act, 2017.

Meets Governor

Earlier in the day Mr. Mannan met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the issue of law-and-order situation.

“Abdul Mannan, Leader of Opposition, called on me today at Raj Bhawan. He expressed serious concern at rise in political violence and decline in law and order @MamataOfficial. He deprecated politically inspired police postings @WBPolice and stressed need of fair elections. Governor over the law-and-order situation,” the Governor tweeted.

Mr. Mannan said he had raised the issue of transfer of police officers and expressed apprehension that these are not routine transfers but made keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.