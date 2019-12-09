Left bodies call for 12-hour Assam bandh on Tuesday against CAB

As many as 16 Left-leaning organisations have called for a 12-hour Assam bandh on December 10 to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The North East Students’ Organisation has already called for an 11-hour Northeast bandh from 5 a.m. on Tuesday on the same issue.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and its sister organisations have extended their support to the bandh, called by these organisations and the Northeast students’ body, KMSS adviser Akhil Gogoi said at a press conference on Sunday.

KMSS has also extended its support to the 12-hour Assam bandh on Monday, called by various tribal students’ bodies such as Sootea, Moran and Koch-Rajbongshi, he said.

‘Scrap the Bill’

In a joint statement, the 16 left-leaning organisations, including SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF, AISA and IPTA, demanded “scrapping of the Bill” and called for “the 12-hour Assam bandh” from 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The Assam State Jamiat Ulama also supported the Northeast bandh, called by the NESO, on Tuesday.

Endorsing the NESO’s decision to observe the bandh in the Northeastern States on December 10, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union on Sunday appealed to the people of the State to support the agitation.

However, Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the on-going Hornbill Festival there.

The Centre is likely to introduce the Bill in Parliament on Monday despite stiff opposition by various organisations in the region.

“The AAPSU, a constituent of NESO, has directed all its federal units in the State to arrange requisite manpower for successful implementation of the bandh and we have appealed to the people to cooperate with us and support the bandh,” AAPSU vice-president Mije Taku said at a press conference.

Terming the Bill as an attempt by the Centre to disintegrate the people of the region, Mr. Taku said that the stand of the AAPSU on the CAB is clear from day one. The CAB would not be applicable to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where inner line permit system exists and those tribal regions of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura which are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Protest in Arunachal

On this, Mr. Taku said, the AAPSU being a constituent of the NESO would oppose it as the Bill would greatly affect other States of the region where Sixth Schedule is not in force.

“We are opposing the Bill since day one and despite several meetings, the central leadership did not pay heed to the concern of the people of the Northeast,” Mr. Taku said.

The CAB will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents.