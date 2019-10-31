Leadership crisis continues to haunt Odisha Congress

The Odisha Congress, which has been losing its support base in the State — its vote share eroded further in the recently held Bijepur Assembly bypoll — continues to struggle with the leadership issue with little attention from the All India Congress Committee.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik had resigned from the post following the party’s debacle in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State, when it lost the Opposition party status for the first time in 19 years to the BJP.

However, when the AICC dissolved the OPCC office-bearers and all other committees in August, it retained Mr. Patnaik and two working presidents — Chiranjib Biswal and Pradip Majhi. This gave rise to a fresh revolt against Mr. Patnaik with several senior party members criticising his leadership and lack of ability to connect with the masses.

The opposition to Mr. Patnaik’s leadership has surfaced again in the wake of the party’s dismal performance in the Bijepur bypoll. The party, which had won three consecutive elections in Bijepur in 2004, 2009 and 2014, secured only 5,873 votes while the BJP bagged 37,967 votes and winner Biju Janata Dal polled 1,35,957 votes.

Demand for change

A large group of dissident Congress leaders held a meeting on Wednesday demanding a change of guard in the State unit. They are of the view that necessary since the urban body polls are likely to be held in the State in the near future. Many of them demanded that Cuttack-Barabati MLA Moha-mmed Moquim be appointed the new OPCC president.

Responding to queries from the media, Mr. Patnaik said he himself wants to be relieved of the party responsibilities.

Reacting to the developments, senior party leader and legislator from Jatani Suresh Kumar Routray said on Thursday that those who want Mr. Moquim as next OPCC president as well as those who do not want Mr. Patnaik to continue further should meet the AICC leadership in New Delhi.

Mr. Routray said that the Congress is going through a “bad phase” in Odisha and adequate measures should be taken to ensure that the leaders remain united when civic body polls are on the cards.