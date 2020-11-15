Leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda, greet Jharkhand on Foundation Day

The State of Jharkhand, carved out of Bihar, officially came into being on Munda’s birth anniversary in 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on November 15 and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said Munda was a true messiah for the poor, who fought for the deprived and disadvantaged sections of society.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising the tribal community against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

Mr. Modi greeted the people of the State on its foundation day and wished them happiness, prosperity and good health.

‘Father of Earth’

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeting the people of Jharkhand on the State’s formation day, paid tributes to the tribal leader.

Known as the “Land of Forests”, Jharkhand is a treasure trove of minerals and the people of the State have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation, Mr. Naidu wrote on Twitter. “My best wishes to the people of the State for a prosperous future,” he said.

“My humble tributes to the iconic tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary today. Known as Dharti Aaba ‘Father of Earth’, Birsa Munda mobilised the tribals against the oppression of the British,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘People’s hero’

The Congress too paid rich tributes to the leader on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi saying the country will never forget the contribution he made for “the identity and self-respect of tribals”. Munda’s contribution against the British and in favour of social equality is important, he added.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said Munda was a tribal freedom fighter and a people’s hero. In just 25 years of his life, he achieved so much that our history will forever be indebted to him, the party said.

“On Jharkhand Foundation Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand and salute their immense contributions towards nation-building,” the party said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other party leaders, paid tributes to Munda.